Podcast: The Vikings ended the season out of answers. Now the real questions begin.

Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins the show for a final film review after a disappointing 27-9 playoff loss to the Rams. How do we explain Sam Darnold getting sacked nine times? Plus a look ahead to what figures to be a very disruptive offseason.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 15, 2025 at 3:01PM
Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58), left, and Vikings linebacker Jihad Ward (52). (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers women’s basketball team’s seven-point loss at Maryland on Tuesday and sets up big home games for the Wild (against Edmonton) and the Wolves (against Golden State) on Wednesday.

7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins the show for a final film review after a disappointing 27-9 playoff loss to the Rams. How do we explain Sam Darnold getting sacked nine times? Plus a look ahead to what figures to be a very disruptive offseason. With tons of free agents as well as possible coaching departures, the Vikings figure to look a lot different when they reconvene in 2025.

30:00: A season-ending version of Vikings poetry.

44:00: How will we remember this Vikings season?

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

