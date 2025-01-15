Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers women’s basketball team’s seven-point loss at Maryland on Tuesday and sets up big home games for the Wild (against Edmonton) and the Wolves (against Golden State) on Wednesday.
Podcast: The Vikings ended the season out of answers. Now the real questions begin.
7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins the show for a final film review after a disappointing 27-9 playoff loss to the Rams. How do we explain Sam Darnold getting sacked nine times? Plus a look ahead to what figures to be a very disruptive offseason. With tons of free agents as well as possible coaching departures, the Vikings figure to look a lot different when they reconvene in 2025.
30:00: A season-ending version of Vikings poetry.
44:00: How will we remember this Vikings season?
There is another recent local sports team that had surprising success, flamed out early in the playoffs and still has our hearts. Will the 2024 Vikings be as fondly remembered as the 2019 Twins?