After resting most Vikings starters throughout the preseason, head coach Kevin O'Connell heads into the Sept. 11 opener against the Packers with a roster laden with veteran talent and inexperienced backups.

They've mostly enjoyed good health this summer, and sustaining that is critical to the Vikings this season. The remainder of their cuts are due by Tuesday afternoon, when all teams must form initial 53-man rosters. The Vikings front office will have eyes out for talent around the league as well.

Here's one guess at what the initial team might look like.

OFFENSE (25)

Quarterbacks (2)

Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens

Released: Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion

Neither Mannion nor Mond have done enough to take the backup job, which will go to Mullens following an Aug. 22 trade. Both Mond and Mannion are eligible for the practice squad under updated rules that allow six veterans on the 16-man squad.

Running backs (5)

Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, C.J. Ham, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler

Released: Bryant Koback

The roster's deepest position could force the team to keep all four running backs, including Chandler, the fifth-round pick, along with fullback C.J. Ham. Chandler gained 113 yards on 15 carries this preseason.

Receivers (6)

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Nailor and Dan Chisena

Released: Trishton Jackson, Myron Mitchell

If the Vikings keep six receivers, as the Rams often do, then Nailor's talent and flashes in training camp could be enough in a competition marred by injury. Johnson's knee injury on Saturday night opens up another spot, which could be used on Chisena — the special teams contributor — or a waiver-wire pickup.

Tight ends (3)

Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson

Released: Zach Davidson, Nick Muse

Davidson's uneven preseason and training camp showed the 2021 fifth-round pick will likely head to the practice squad again. Ellefson, the Hawley, Minn., native, is the superior blocking option.

Offensive line (9)

Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Jesse Davis, Brian O'Neill, Ed Ingram, Blake Brandel, Chris Reed, Austin Schlottmann

Released: Oli Udoh, Vederian Lowe, Wyatt Davis, Kyle Hinton, Josh Sokol, Timon Parris

The team could lean on the experience of Davis and Brandel as reserve tackles and let go a promising rookie in Lowe, who will at least be on the practice squad. Udoh, back at tackle, appears to have struggled this camp.

DEFENSE (25)

Edge rushers (5)

Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Janarius Robinson

Released: Zach McCloud, Luiji Vilain

Jones, the 2021 third-round pick, has earned a role, but coaches have also moved Wonnum around the formation on passing downs. Both should see time behind Hunter and Smith.

Interior D-line (6)

Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, Armon Watts, Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch, T.Y. McGill Jr.

Released: Esezi Otomewo, Jaylen Twyman, T.J. Smith

McGill, the 29-year-old journeyman, is the surprise of camp and the preseason. He might have played his way onto the roster with 3.5 sacks in two exhibitions before suffering an ankle injury on the first drive in Denver. Bullard, the former Bears defender, and Lynch are the top backups.

Inside linebackers (4)

Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah II, Troy Dye

Released: Chazz Surratt, Blake Lynch, William Kwenkeu

Surratt and Lynch did not practice last week or play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos, meaning either could be headed to injury lists. Dye ran the defensive huddle with the second team and could stick with Asamoah, a third-round pick.

Cornerbacks (6)

Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Kris Boyd

Released: Nate Hairston, Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith

Boyd's work on special teams could earn him the sixth spot behind the two draft picks, Booth and Evans, and current starters Peterson, Dantzler and Sullivan. One or two others could be added to the practice squad.

Safeties (4)

Harrison Smith, Lewis Cine, Cam Bynum, Josh Metellus

Released: Myles Dorn, Mike Brown

Bynum appears likely to start against the Packers, although Cine, the first-round pick, could still have a role coming off the bench. Metellus, the 2020 sixth-round pick, had some strong moments this preseason.

SPECIALISTS (3)

Kicker

Greg Joseph

Joseph enters his second season as the Vikings kicker on a wave of confidence coming from inside TCO Performance Center. He had a great camp following last year's 86.8% conversion rate on field goals and 90% on extra points.

Punter

Ryan Wright

Released: Jordan Berry

Coaches gave Berry, last year's starter, and Wright, an undrafted rookie out of Tulane, nearly all of training camp and five punts apiece over two exhibitions before picking the rookie. Wright will also be the new holder.

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola

The softball-slugging long snapper enters his third season in Minnesota.