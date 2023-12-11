Kick and a pick seal 3-0 Vikings win amid injuries to Jefferson, others
Greg Joseph's field goal with less than two to minutes to play broke a scoreless tie and Ivan Pace's interception sealed the win in a history-making and injury-filled game.
Neal: What took so long for O'Connell to turn to Mullens?
Nick Mullens offered a shot of adrenaline that was needed to revive an inept offense led by Joshua Dobbs that was pulling the Vikings to a third consecutive defeat.
Five extra points: Losers in Vikings-Raiders game? Almost everyone
What's the best way to summarize the Vikings' 3-0 victory in Las Vegas? How about ugly, uglier, ugliest — except for one facet of the game.
When defense 'had to have it,' Vikings rookie Pace steps up again
Undefeated rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. had 13 tackles and a game-sealing interception as he continues to grow into a leading role on the Vikings defense.
Vikings QB Cousins will be guest on ESPN's ManningCast tonight
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will join Peyton and Eli Manning's show while two "Monday Night Football" games are being played at the same time.
Vikings' injuries pile up as Jefferson, Mattison, O'Neill, Nailor all depart
O'Connell called his offense "week-to-week," and they have one fewer day to recover, with the next game Saturday at Cincinnati.
Three keys to the Vikings' 3-0 victory over the Raiders
Ivan Pace Jr. was all over the field, with a team-leading 13 tackles and the game-sealing interception.
Vikings
Vikings' Jefferson leaves Raiders game with chest injury
Justin Jefferson, returning from a seven-game absence, was injured on his second catch and taken to the hospital after a hard hit from Raiders safety Marcus Epps.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings' ugly win features QB change, defensive brilliance and rising rookie
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings' 3-0 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas, where Joshua Dobbs lost his job and a rookie defender kept rising.
Vikings
Gallery: Vikings manage ugly 3-0 victory over Raiders
Returning from a bye week, the Vikings broke their two-game losing streak with a field goal in the fourth quarter in an ugly and injury-filled game.
Nfl
Raiders' interim coach vows to evaluate everyone after deflating 3-0 loss to Vikings
One touchdown would have been enough for the Raiders. Or two field goals. Even one field goal would have forced overtime.
