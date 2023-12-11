Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) celebrated his second-quarter sack of Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The Vikings defense had four sacks an
Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) celebrated his second-quarter sack of Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The Vikings defense had four sacks and two takeaways in the 3-0 shutout victory.

Kick and a pick seal 3-0 Vikings win amid injuries to Jefferson, others

20 minutes ago
Greg Joseph's field goal with less than two to minutes to play broke a scoreless tie and Ivan Pace's interception sealed the win in a history-making and injury-filled game.
Fans cheered as quarterback Nick Mullens (12) left the field after the Vikings win. Mullens replaced starter quarterback Joshua Dobbs late in the fourth

Neal: What took so long for O'Connell to turn to Mullens?

3 minutes ago
Nick Mullens offered a shot of adrenaline that was needed to revive an inept offense led by Joshua Dobbs that was pulling the Vikings to a third consecutive defeat.
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) missed a pass in the first quarter as Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) played defense

Five extra points: Losers in Vikings-Raiders game? Almost everyone

6:30am
What's the best way to summarize the Vikings' 3-0 victory in Las Vegas? How about ugly, uglier, ugliest — except for one facet of the game.
Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. celebrated his fourth-quarter interception with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon

When defense 'had to have it,' Vikings rookie Pace steps up again

7:50am
Undefeated rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. had 13 tackles and a game-sealing interception as he continues to grow into a leading role on the Vikings defense.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins last appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning’s show on Nov. 7, 2022 after beating Washington, his former team.

Vikings QB Cousins will be guest on ESPN's ManningCast tonight

7:15am
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will join Peyton and Eli Manning's show while two "Monday Night Football" games are being played at the same time.
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) jumped over Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) picking up a first down in the second

Vikings' injuries pile up as Jefferson, Mattison, O'Neill, Nailor all depart

December 10
O'Connell called his offense "week-to-week," and they have one fewer day to recover, with the next game Saturday at Cincinnati.
Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) celebrated his fourth-quarter interception against the Raiders with cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (5) and defensive

Three keys to the Vikings' 3-0 victory over the Raiders

December 10
Ivan Pace Jr. was all over the field, with a team-leading 13 tackles and the game-sealing interception.
December 10
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warmed up before kickoff, this is Jefferson's first game back after recovery from a hamstring

Vikings' Jefferson leaves Raiders game with chest injury

Justin Jefferson, returning from a seven-game absence, was injured on his second catch and taken to the hospital after a hard hit from Raiders safety Marcus Epps.
December 10
Podcast: Vikings' ugly win features QB change, defensive brilliance and rising rookie

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings' 3-0 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas, where Joshua Dobbs lost his job and a rookie defender kept rising.
December 10
Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) pressured Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell into an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter. The Vikings had

Gallery: Vikings manage ugly 3-0 victory over Raiders

Returning from a bye week, the Vikings broke their two-game losing streak with a field goal in the fourth quarter in an ugly and injury-filled game.
December 10
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell hugged Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce after Sunday’s game.

Raiders' interim coach vows to evaluate everyone after deflating 3-0 loss to Vikings

One touchdown would have been enough for the Raiders. Or two field goals. Even one field goal would have forced overtime.