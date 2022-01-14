The Vikings enter the offseason with 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March, when the 2022 league year officially begins. New leadership will also have a decision to make on 2019 first-round center Garrett Bradbury, who has a fifth-year option in his contract. The deadline is May 2 for all NFL teams to extend their 2019 top picks.

Restricted free agents can negotiate with other teams. But if the Vikings place a one-year tender, they can match any offer from another team or possibly get draft-pick compensation for the player being signed away. Exclusive rights free agents can't negotiate with other teams if offered a minimum one-year deal.

Unrestricted free agents

LB Anthony Barr

CB Patrick Peterson

S Xavier Woods

TE Tyler Conklin

DT Sheldon Richardson

CB Mackensie Alexander

LB Nick Vigil

WR Dede Westbrook

DE Everson Griffen

OT Rashod Hill

G/C Mason Cole

QB Sean Mannion

P Jordan Berry

RB Wayne Gallman

WR Chad Beebe

TE Chris Herndon

DE Eddie Yarbrough

Exclusive rights free agents

K Greg Joseph

Signed through 2022

QB Kirk Cousins

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

TE Irv Smith Jr.

C Garrett Bradbury (5th-year option through 2023)

RB Alexander Mattison

G/T Oli Udoh

NT Armon Watts

CB Kris Boyd

WR Bisi Johnson

LS Andrew DePaola

LB Ryan Connelly

LB Blake Lynch*

WR Dan Chisena*

DE Kenny Willekes*

TE Ben Ellefson*

OT Blake Brandel+

TE Zach Davidson+

QB Nate Stanley+

*restricted free agent

+exclusive rights free agent

Signed through 2023

DE Danielle Hunter

LB Eric Kendricks

NT Michael Pierce

WR Justin Jefferson (5th-year option through 2024)

FB C.J. Ham

G Ezra Cleveland

WR K.J. Osborn

CB Cameron Dantzler

DE D.J. Wonnum

DT James Lynch

LB Troy Dye

CB Harrison Hand

S Josh Metellus

WR Blake Proehl*

DL Jordon Scott*

*restricted free agent

Signed through 2024

WR Adam Thielen

LT Christian Darrisaw (5th-year option through 2025)

QB Kellen Mond

LB Chazz Surratt

G Wyatt Davis

S Camryn Bynum

DE Patrick Jones

RB Kene Nwangwu

WR Ihmir-Smith Marsette

DE Janarius Robinson

DT Jaylen Twyman

Signed through 2025

S Harrison Smith

RB Dalvin Cook

Signed through 2026

RT Brian O'Neill