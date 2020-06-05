The Traveler: Brian Tell of Edina

Above the clouds, morning casts a rosy glow in Tre Cime di Lavaredo, a nature park in the Dolomites of northern Italy. Tell’s wife had warned him to get in shape before the trip, he wrote in an e-mail. “Although in my 60s, I figured that walking the golf course a few times a week kept me in reasonably good shape. Boy, was I wrong.” They hiked 45 minutes, then climbed for 30 along a narrow, rocky path to reach this view. “It turned out to be my best shot of the week,” wrote Tell, who made this picture 40 minutes after sunrise, using a Fujifilm X-Pro2 camera. He processed the long-exposure shot in Adobe Lightroom using the Velvia film profile, “which imitates the colors of Fuji’s old Velvia film stock,” he noted. Simple chalets offering food and overnight accommodations called refugios line the mountain paths, though they must be booked months in advance, Tell warned. He and his wife stayed at a hotel in the mountain town of Cortina d’Ampezzo.