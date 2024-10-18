Wednesday night wasn’t how the Lynx envisioned.
Riding the energy of a loud and raucous crowd — the largest in Lynx history — Minnesota jumped out to a 15-point lead in the opening 10 minutes. But New York slowly chipped away over the remaining three quarters, resulting in Sabrina Ionescu’s 28-foot three-pointer with one second left in the game to give the Liberty the 80-77 victory.
With the crowd stunned and silent from the game, filing out into downtown Minneapolis like it was coming from a wake, the Lynx had no other option but to move on.
And do so quickly.
Their chance for a WNBA title in one of the most improbable seasons in franchise history is hanging by a thread. Minnesota will host New York Friday night in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. Lose and the season is over. Emerge victorious and live to see Sunday in a winner-take-all Game 5 in Brooklyn.
