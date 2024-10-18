Lynx

Video: Lynx star Napheesa Collier ready for WNBA Finals Game 4 showdown against Liberty

Minnesota’s chance for a WNBA title is hanging by a thread — lose and the season is over, win live to see Sunday in a winner-take-all Game 5 in Brooklyn.

By Ryan Kostecka

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2024 at 8:07PM
What the Minnesota Lynx have to do to get to game 5 of the WNBA Finals

Wednesday night wasn’t how the Lynx envisioned.

Riding the energy of a loud and raucous crowd — the largest in Lynx history — Minnesota jumped out to a 15-point lead in the opening 10 minutes. But New York slowly chipped away over the remaining three quarters, resulting in Sabrina Ionescu’s 28-foot three-pointer with one second left in the game to give the Liberty the 80-77 victory.

With the crowd stunned and silent from the game, filing out into downtown Minneapolis like it was coming from a wake, the Lynx had no other option but to move on.

And do so quickly.

Their chance for a WNBA title in one of the most improbable seasons in franchise history is hanging by a thread. Minnesota will host New York Friday night in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. Lose and the season is over. Emerge victorious and live to see Sunday in a winner-take-all Game 5 in Brooklyn.

