Can’t find anyone to process your deer? No problem. Do it yourself.

Basically, only a handful of supplies are needed, including a large table or similar cutting space, sharp knives, freezer paper and tape, garbage bags, resealable plastic bags, patience ...

And helpful information.

The last item is available in an excellent step-by-step YouTube video produced by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. With a run time of just over an hour, the video offers an easily understood, step-by-step deer-butchering tutorial.

The video is at tinyurl.com/y4uskhw5.