Can’t find anyone to process your deer? No problem. Do it yourself.
Basically, only a handful of supplies are needed, including a large table or similar cutting space, sharp knives, freezer paper and tape, garbage bags, resealable plastic bags, patience ...
And helpful information.
The last item is available in an excellent step-by-step YouTube video produced by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. With a run time of just over an hour, the video offers an easily understood, step-by-step deer-butchering tutorial.
The video is at tinyurl.com/y4uskhw5.
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Clemson gives scary glimpse into future
The gap between the truly elite programs in college football was never more apparent Saturday as Clemson gave a glimpse of life after Trevor Lawrence…
Gophers
Fill-in Sears helps No. 25 Boise State beat Air Force 49-30
Jack Sears threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score while filling in for starter Hank Bachmeier, Avery Williams scored on an 88-yard kickoff return and No. 25 Boise State beat Air Force 49-30 on Saturday night.
Golf
Redman gets easier wind and 67 for a 1-shot lead in Bermuda
Doc Redman found the wind far more manageable Saturday, and he took advantage with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Bermuda Championship.
Loons
Minnesota United's three additions should be ready in coming week
Sam Gleadle, Foster Langsdorf and Kevin Partida should be joining the team soon.
Gophers
Clemson coach: QB Lawrence will not start vs. Notre Dame
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play for the top-ranked Tigers at No. 4 Notre Dame next week after testing positive for COVID-19.