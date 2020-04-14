Speaking with reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon, Kirk Cousins said it was smart for the Vikings to grant Stefon Diggs his wishes to play elsewhere. Cousins said it was apparent Diggs wanted to be somewhere else, "and that's OK."
The Vikings quarterback, who is in Florida, also made ramarks about his new contract with the team, calling the extension to stay in Minnesota a "no-brainer."
Here is a look at some of Cousins' other comments from the Zoom call.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Hartman: Ticket sales already in tough spot for Minnesota teams before crisis
With some ticket sales lacking, pro and college teams have lost even more traction because of the sports shutdown.
Gophers
G League becoming prep stars' alternative to college basketball
Jalen Green's unprecedented move to bypass college, one that could pay him more than half a million dollars, could have ripple effects on the future of basketball recruits nationally — and maybe in Minnesota.
Lynx
To the point: Lynx could buck need, select forward at No. 6 in WNBA draft
Other than Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu — the consensus No. 1 player — it appears Cheryl Reeve doesn't believe there is another can't-miss point guard. So the Lynx could be eyeing a different position.
Vikings
Reusse: Vikings' big dreams for Jackson, Williamson never panned out
Tarvaris Jackson and Troy Williamson could never harness their raw talent together on the field for the Vikings in the mid-2000s.
Gophers
Guard D.J. Carton transferring from Ohio State to Marquette
Former Ohio State guard D.J. Carton is transferring to Marquette.