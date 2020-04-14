Speaking with reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon, Kirk Cousins said it was smart for the Vikings to grant Stefon Diggs his wishes to play elsewhere. Cousins said it was apparent Diggs wanted to be somewhere else, "and that's OK."

The Vikings quarterback, who is in Florida, also made ramarks about his new contract with the team, calling the extension to stay in Minnesota a "no-brainer."

Here is a look at some of Cousins' other comments from the Zoom call.

Video (00:49): Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talks for the first time about the team's decision to trade Stefon Diggs to Buffalo in March.