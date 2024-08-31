High Schools

Video: Highlights from Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Irondale in the Star Tribune Game of the Week

Watch the best moments from Friday’s matchup.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 31, 2024 at 1:51AM

Sauk Rapids-Rice defeated Irondale 40-14 in the 2024 season’s first Star Tribune Game of the Week.

See the most impactful plays from matchup in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

Watch the full game replay below.

Star Tribune staff

