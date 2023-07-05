A video of a woman angrily confronting staff at a Chaska store over a planned drag story time event has gone viral on TikTok, amassing more than 9 million views so far.

The video shows a woman inside the Little Roos children's clothing store on Pioneer Trail in Chaska, outraged that a local drag queen, Miz Diagnosis, is scheduled to deliver one of its summer weekly story time events to children and families.

The woman says she thinks the event is inappropriate and alleges that it's "sexual-based entertainment for children," before leaving.

This Saturday's story time is part of a weekly event the store does over the summer, and the first to feature a drag queen.

In the past, the event has featured people dressed as princesses reading stories aloud, and this year store owner Marissa Held-Nordling said they wanted to expand. Along with having Miz Diagnosis, local authors and other community members have also been scheduled to lead story time events.

While there have been a "handful" of people coming into the store opposing the store's hosting a drag queen, the store owner said "dozens and dozens" more have been coming in to offer support.

Held-Nordling objected to the woman's accusations, saying the event will operate no differently from their other free story time reading events.

"This story time is no different than any of the other story times that we hold here," she said.

The woman who confronted the store also accuses the story time event of being in violation of an ordinance, but Mayor Mark Windschitl said it is not in violation.

"As far as I know, staff have checked and it's not violating anything," he said.

The TikTok video has nearly 700,000 likes, and more than 30,000 comments from supporters and opponents of the story time event. The event is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the clothing store.