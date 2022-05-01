A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was identified Sunday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday morning.

Theodore J. Collins died from a gunshot wound to the torso in the 2400 block of N. Emerson Avenue. While police said he died at the scene, the medical examiner reports Collins died an hour after the shooting at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Police seized guns from two suspects who were quickly arrested after fleeing the scene.

The homicide was one of 14 reported during the month of April. Another fatal shooting happened later that Friday near the 3300 block of N. James Avenue.

Combined, the city counts 31 homicides in 2022, outpacing the murder rate last year which was the deadliest year in a generation.

The majority of the killings so far this year involved firearms, in addition to three deadly assaults and a fatal stabbing in Uptown on a Metro Transit bus April 24.