A 46-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal Rosemount fire.

Gene A. Spurzem died Dec. 4, a couple of days after a house fire, according to a Saturday night autopsy report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to KSTP, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Blaine Ave. S. in Rosemount around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.

Investigators originally told KSTP they believed the fire started in the basement of the home, but the state fire marshal was investigating.

Spurzem worked as a truck driver for 20 years and enjoyed camping, cooking, and working on vehicles, according to an obituary in the Delano Herald Journal. He raised miniature horses and enjoyed visiting the Minnesota State Fair.