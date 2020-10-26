HIBBING, Minn. – A brisk wind blew across the runway hours ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign visit to the Range Regional Airport here Monday.

About 250 chairs were spaced out as attendees slowly filed in after many waited in their cars, with the windchill at 16 degrees before noon. Pence was scheduled to deliver remarks at 1 p.m.

At the front of the line was Andy Grigg of Hibbing, who came with a friend to support the president.

“He’s doing great for us American people. He’s not a politician,” he said. “Democrats are just so insanely radical right now, it’s crazy.”

It’s the administration’s fourth visit to northern Minnesota after President Donald Trump visited Bemidji and Duluth and Pence stopped in Duluth in recent months. Trump has made it a mission to win the state, which has not voted for a Republican for president since 1972.

Gary Martinson of Hibbing said Trump’s support for mining — especially the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine — is part of a long list of reasons he supports the president.

“He’s done so much for people,” he said.

And after four more years of Trump, Martinson said he’s looking forward to eight years of Pence as president.

Republicans have broken off some of the labor support that made the region a bastion of DFL support for decades.

Members of the vice president’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, though Pence has tested negative and vowed to continue his schedule.

The state DFL held an event at the Duluth Labor Temple on Sunday blasting the visit and the administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“The reality is, anyone that is responsible for 220,000 deaths should not remain as President of the United States,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin. “President Trump says that we’re learning to live with this virus. But as Joe Biden says, ‘No, we’re learning to die with it.’”