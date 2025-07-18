Minneapolis

Hundreds from across U.S. to compete in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Minneapolis

The games are being held in Minneapolis for the first time since 2005.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

July 18, 2025 at 11:00AM
Todd Kemery, a former Marine from Shakopee, clowns with a plastic axe belonging to Tim Valentin, left, an Army veteran from Belle Plaine, while visiting with Seth Thomas, a Navy veteran from Mora, as they waited to join opening ceremonies Thursday for the 44th annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games. They are officers in the Minnesota chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Amid a sea of participants wearing rainbow, spotted cow and Paul Bunyan shirts, the 44th annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games kicked off Thursday in downtown Minneapolis.

Athletes from 41 states rolled in the opening ceremonies to cheers from friends and families waving American flags. Cowbells, drums and tambourines echoed in the Convention Center, where the games will be held through Tuesday.

Ervin Mulkey of Milwaukee, a member of the Wisconsin chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America, cracks up after a remark by a teammate during opening ceremonies. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

More than 530 athletes — including 45 Minnesotans — will compete in two dozen games, ranging from archery and air guns to softball and soccer. Minnesota team members wore red-and-black checkered shirts and hats on opening night, but will pay homage to the Vikings when they compete in purple.

Karl Olson, treasurer of the Minnesota chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), made leather patches identifying every member of his team as a “badass.” The games are sponsored by the PVA and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Olson was medically discharged from the U.S. Navy when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He will be participating in the Wheelchair Games for his fifth time. They’ve given him lifelong connections, he said.

“You get together and you can sit next to someone you’ve never met, and boom, within two minutes, you’re best friends,” he said.

In 2007, Sandi Braunstein of Grand Rapids, Minn., was injured during a military training exercise in Virginia. What she thought was a broken ankle turned out to be three broken vertebrae in her back and a broken leg. After several surgeries failed to restore blood flow to her left foot and lower leg, Braunstein made the tough decision to amputate in 2019.

Braunstein has competed in both summer and winter games since 2023. She said that sport has improved her relationship with her wheelchair and the veterans community.

“Even my kids have seen a difference and they’re like, ‘Mom, you found your joy again,’” she said. “I didn’t even realize I was missing it.”

She said this year is particularly special to her: for the first time, she’ll be competing in front of her three daughters.

“This is going to be that first opportunity that we get to experience it together and it is such an incredible feeling,” she said. “When I found out Minnesota was hosting I was like, home turf, baby.”

This is the second time in 20 years that Minnesota has hosted the games. Pat Kelly, director of the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, said he’s proud to welcome participants after more than two years of preparation.

Doug Collins, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs; Robert Thomas, president of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (obscured); Pat Kelly of the Minneapolis VA; and Seth Thomas, president of the Minnesota chapter of the PVA, kick off the 44th annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games on Thursday with the lighting of the cauldron at the Minneapolis Convention Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“This is a feel-good event,” he said. “We have 180 new veterans [participating] this year.”

Kelly is encouraging Minnesotans to watch the the games over the next week, especially his personal favorite event — rugby.

“It’s really quite inspirational to see how physical some of these events are for people who otherwise don’t get the opportunity to participate in something like that,” he said. “It’s the highlight for me.”

Bruce Henderson, an Army veteran, expects his daughters and granddaughter will watch him play softball and other sports this week in his second appearance in the games. He’s legally blind and uses a wheelchair.

Henderson will offer suggestions to out-of-state visitors for local attractions and places to eat. He said he’s proud to be hosting and showing other veterans what Minneapolis has to offer.

“It changes your view on things,” he said. “You watch people who have gone through heck and back, and they’re out there. They got smiles on their face. They’re out and they’re doing everything that they can, and it’s such an opportunity to show what Minnesota is about.”

Henderson, who serves on the PVA board, said the people make the Wheelchair Games what they are.

“There’s just no place you’re gonna find some thing like this,” he said. “I was in the military. We didn’t have camaraderie like this.”

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

