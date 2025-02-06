A car crashed into a wall at Kennedy Elementary School in Mankato just before 8:30 Thursday morning.
Vehicle crashes into Mankato elementary school, no students reported injured
All students have been evacuated.
No students are injured, although the driver was taken to a hospital, Mankato city spokesman Paul David said. The car hit a support column in the building, and the school will need to be assessed by a structural engineer, he added.
The crash is not believed to be intentional, a statement from the city of Mankato said.
All Kennedy students have been evacuated and were being taken to East High School, the statement said Thursday morning. The school district asked parents and guardians to pick up these students immediately. If they are not able to, the school district is organizing buses to bring students home.
Police are at the school, the city said.
