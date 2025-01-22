Burcum: Vance could be game-changing Great Lakes advocate

Congress had been on track late last year to extend the GLRI through 2031, providing around $475 million in annual funding. In early December, the reauthorization bill cleared the U.S. Senate. Unfortunately, it stalled in the U.S. House and didn’t pass before the session’s end, a scenario I worried about when I wrote about the GLRI previously (“A bipartisan push for Great Lakes cleanup,” Strib Voices, Dec. 8).