Van Holmgren closed with his best round this week, a 7-under 65, to win the 105th Minnesota State Open Championship by one shot with a 202 total at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

His first victory as a pro golfer earned Holmgren a $10,000 payday. He played for Wayzata in high school and for North Dakota State and Florida Gulf Coast in college. This year Holmgren, who had 21 birdies over three rounds, is playing on the PGA Tour Canada.

Holmgren sank a 30-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, after a bogey the hole before, and finished with a par on the 18th.

"I wanted to earn it today," said Holmgren, who entered the final round tied for second, one shot behind 36-hole leader Eric Rolland. "I think with the level of golf in Minnesota, I knew someone was going to go out and shoot 5-under. I knew I needed to dig deep, which is a fun feeling."

Valparaiso golfer Caleb VanArragon, a Blaine High graduate, finished second after his 66 for a 203. Rolland, the Augsburg men's and women's golf coach, was third at 208 and former Gopher Angus Flanagan, the 2020 champion, was fourth at 209.