Two to 4 inches of snow fell across parts of Minnesota on Friday into Saturday morning, bringing dangerous road conditions that led to spinouts, crashes, jackknifed trucks and injuries.
Valentine’s Day snow brings hundreds of crashes, dozens of injuries
Forecasts predict more snow in southeast Minnesota and bitter cold in the region by Sunday.
Kyle Everson, a spokesman for the State Patrol, said that troopers responded to 453 property-damage crashes, 271 incidents where vehicles went off the road, 35 crashes involving injuries, 12 spinouts and 10 jackknifed semitrucks.
Friday’s snowfall brought 4 to 6 inches in the Duluth area and up the North Shore. Nearly 2 inches of snow fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with 3.3 inches reported in the western suburbs and 3 inches in St. Paul and Apple Valley.
The National Weather Service office in Chanhassen is forecasting up to 2 inches of snow in north-central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and parts of central, southwest and west-central Wisconsin until Saturday evening, bringing slippery road conditions.
Forecasters predict that dangerous cold will then cut through the region between Sunday and Friday, bringing wind chills down to 25 to 45 below zero. An extreme cold watch is in effect from Granite Falls, Minn., to St. Cloud from Sunday night to Monday morning.
This weekend’s snowfall comes after a band of snow from the Sierra Mountains blanketed the region last week, leaving up to 8 inches in Anoka County. That storm contributed to hundreds of accidents and at least 21 injuries.
Forecasts predict more snow in southeast Minnesota and bitter cold in the region by Sunday.