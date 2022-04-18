Twin Cities native Val Rogosheske returned to the Boston Marathon 50 years after her barrier-breaking performance in 1972 — when she was one of eight women to run after the event opened participation to females — and placed 10th among women in the 75-79 age group.

Rogosheske finished in a time of 6 hours, 38 minutes and 57 seconds on Monday and joked with the Boston Globe that she noticed a few changes.

"Well, in '72, I kept running the whole way, when people around me were walking. This time, I was walking and other people were running," Rogosheske said.

In other local results, a pair of familiar faces made it to top of the winner's stand in the wheelchair division.

American Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men's wheelchair title, claiming the victory with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds on Monday. Fellow American Aaron Pike, a Park Rapids, Minn., native, was second in 1:32:49, followed by Great Britain's Johnboy Smith in 1:32:55.

In the women's wheelchair race, Switzerland's Manuela Schar won her second straight Boston crown and fourth overall, crossing the line in 1:41:08. She was followed by American Susannah Scaroni in 1:46:20 and Australian Madison De Rozario in 1:52:48.

In the main women's division, runners from Minnesota finished 14th and 15th.

Dakotah Lindwurm of Burnsville was the fourth American woman across the line, finishing 14th in 2:29:55. Lindwurm is a St. Francis native and member of the Minnesota Distance Elite training group. Chaska native Bria Wetsch was 15th in a time of 2:30:42.

Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the women's division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street as the race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Running shoulder to shoulder for most of the course, the reigning Olympic champion and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh traded places eight times in the final mile, with Jepchirchir pulling ahead for good in the final 385 yards. The Kenyan finished in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 1 seconds, four seconds ahead.

Kenya's Evans Chebet pulled away with about four miles to go to win the men's race in 2:06:51, 30 seconds ahead of Gabriel Geay of Tanzania. Defending champion Benson Kipruto was third.

Material from The Associated Press is included in this report.