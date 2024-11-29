News & Politics

VA says cyberattack targeted health data of hundreds of veterans in Minnesota

The information was on a private vendor’s server, the federal agency said. More than 2,300 were targeted across the country.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 29, 2024 at 3:37PM
FILE - In this June 9, 2014 file photo is a sculpture portraying a wounded soldier being helped on the grounds of the Minneapolis VA Hospital. Minnesota&#x2019;s Veterans Affairs clinics and hospitals fare slightly better in delivering timely care to veterans than the national average between September and February, according to six months of appointment data analyzed by the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) ORG XMIT: MIN2015051314130372 ORG XMIT: MIN1505131416040110
Officials say hundreds of military veterans in Minnesota are among more than 2,300 around the country who had their health information targeted by a cyber security attack. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Officials say hundreds of military veterans in Minnesota are among more than 2,300 around the country who had their health information targeted by a cyber security attack.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Friday that its Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is sending letters to 2,302 veterans notifying them of the “potential disclosure of protected health information.”

The VA said the attack victimized a server managed by DBP Inc., a private medical transcription vendor based in Detroit. DBP representatives were not immediately available Friday to respond to the VA’s announcement.

The affected documents contained some or all the following information, according to the VA: full name, medical record information and Social Security number.

“VHA employees conducted a thorough investigation,” the VA announcement said, “and determined this cyber security attack did not affect any medical record information in the VA electronic health records.”

The cyber sleuths encrypted the DBP-retained records before they were potentially copied, the VA said. In response, DBP shut down and disconnected its server from the internet to prevent further attacks, bought new hardware and implemented new security controls on its equipment, according to the VA.

Minnesota veterans’ records targeted totaled 616, the VA said. Only the VA’s health care system in Amarillo, Texas, had more veterans’ health data affected (1,069).

Veterans with questions or concerns can call and leave a message at 1-844-838-5433 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Calls will be returned within two business days.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Lobbying ban proposal for former Minnesota legislators to resurface in 2025

Revolving-door bans haven’t progressed in nearly three decades

News & Politics

Minnesota ranks No. 3 in volunteerism nationwide as nonprofits see rebound

Kristen Dammann, a graduate student in nutrition at the University of Minnesota, volunteered at Open Arms in Minneapolis by packaging servings of beer cheese soup. In the foreground, Miles Hang packed cookies. The food is for HIV/AIDS patients.

News & Politics

VA says cyberattack targeted health data of hundreds of veterans in Minnesota

FILE - In this June 9, 2014 file photo is a sculpture portraying a wounded soldier being helped on the grounds of the Minneapolis VA Hospital. Minnesota&#x2019;s Veterans Affairs clinics and hospitals fare slightly better in delivering timely care to veterans than the national average between September and February, according to six months of appointment data analyzed by the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) ORG XMIT: MIN2015051314130372 ORG XMIT: MIN1505131416040110