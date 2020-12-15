Nurse Thera Witte was one of the first recipients of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota, receiving the first of two scheduled doses Tuesday morning at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.

Leaders of the veterans hospitals joined with Gov. Tim Walz to celebrate the vaccination as a step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic that has entered its 10th month and caused more than 4,400 deaths of Minnesotans.

"The battle against the virus continues to wage, but at least this is a starting point on the road back," said Kurt Thielen, associate director of the Minneapolis VA.

The Cass Lake Indian Health Service facility in northern Minnesota also received one of the state's first shipments of vaccine on Monday. The facility reportedly administered its first doses Monday night to tribal elders Mike Myers and Birdie Lyons, according to a report in Indian Country Today.

Minnesota anticipates that 46,800 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered this week to Minnesota hospitals and clinics, which will start administering them next week to health care workers at greatest risk of infection.

Doses were sent separately to federal facilities such as the VA and Cass Lake IHS, which started vaccinating earlier.

Witte is an assistant nursing manager at the Minneapolis VA, one of the first 37 sites selected in the VA system to receive first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Witte said she was chosen randomly for the first dose and received cheers from colleagues as she left her nursing unit to get vaccinated.

Protecting herself was only part of the motivation, she said.

"It's the safety of my family, our community and here the colleagues and veterans that we take care of."

Walz commended Witte for being an example to others after nine months of treating patients in the difficult circumstances of the pandemic. Initial doses nationally are being reserved for health care workers and long-term care residents. Mass public vaccination isn't expected until late winter or early spring 2021.

"[The vaccine] is our way out of this," Walz said.

Correction: Previous versions of this story misstated the time and place of the first vaccinations in Minnesota.