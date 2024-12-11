US warns Russia may be ready to use new lethal missile against Ukraine again in 'coming days'

The Biden administration, meanwhile, announced a $988 million long-term aid package last weekend. That funding is on top of an additional $725 million in U.S. military assistance, including counter-drone systems and HIMARS munitions, announced early last week that would be drawn from the Pentagon's stockpiles to get them to the front lines more quickly. The U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than $62 billion in military aid since Russia's invasion in February 2022.