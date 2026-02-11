James Van Der Beek, the 'Dawson's Creek' star who later mocked his own hunky persona, has died at 48

NEW YORK — James Van Der Beek, a heartthrob who starred in coming-of-age dramas at the dawn of the new millennium, shooting to fame playing the titular character in ''Dawson's Creek'' and in later years mocking his own hunky persona, has died. He was 48.
''Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come,'' a statement from the actor's family that was posted on Instagram said. ''For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.''
Van Der Beek revealed in 2024 that he was being treated for colorectal cancer.
Van Der Beek made a surprise video appearance in September at a ''Dawson's Creek'' reunion charity event in New York City after previously dropping out due to illness.
He appeared projected onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre during a live reading of the show's pilot episode to benefit F Cancer and Van Der Beek. Lin-Manuel Miranda subbed for him on stage. "Thank you to every single person here,'' Van Der Beek said.
Forever tied to ‘Dawson's Creek'
A one-time theater kid, Van Der Beek would star in the movie ''Varsity Blues'' and on TV in ''CSI: Cyber'' as FBI Special Agent Elijah Mundo, but was forever connected to ''Dawson's Creek,'' which ran from 1998 to 2003 on The WB.
The series followed a high school group of friends as they learned about falling in love, creating real friendships and finding their footing in life. Van Der Beek, than 20, played 15-year-old Dawson Leery, who aspired to be a director of Steven Spielberg quality.