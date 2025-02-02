Traditionally, two countries’ national anthems are played before sports events pitting teams from the United States and Canada.
U.S. national anthem is booed by Canadian hockey fans as tariffs are put in place
A game pitting the Wild and Ottawa Senators began with the usual two anthems. One was jeered, the other raucously applauded.
It’s not a bit traditional for either of those anthems to get booed.
But we don’t usually have the United States placing economic tariffs on Canada on game day.
The fans in the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata for Saturday’s game between the Wild and the Ottawa Senators booed as Ottawa musician Mandia sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Some jeering was heard as she began, then it stopped briefly, then became louder as she finished the final phrases. A few cheers mixed in at that point.
Mandia took a moment to compose herself and waited for the boos to end before she began the Canadian national anthem, “O Canada.” That drew energetic applause, and fans passed the Canadian flag around the arena while Mandia sang.
The Senators practiced protectionism themselves, posting a 6-0 victory over the Wild.
The reaction comes after Saturday’s announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump that he would go through with plans to have the United States levy 25% and 10% tariffs on Canadian goods and energy, which Canada moved to match. Trump also has regularly suggested that Canada should be made the 51st state of the United States.
Whether there’s a booing trend here is to be determined. More evidence will emerge Sunday, when the Vancouver Canucks host the Detroit Red Wings in an NHL game and the Toronto Raptors — the only NBA team in Canada — host the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Ottawa Daily Citizen, SI.com, the Daily Mail and CTVNews contributed to this article.
