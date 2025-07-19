Opinion | The national debt: You can stop worrying now

Where does money come from? In this country, the original currency comes from the U.S. Treasury via the Federal Reserve Bank (the Fed). The Treasury issues what is called a fiat currency, i.e., a currency that has no intrinsic value or backing like gold or silver and depends upon the trust and confidence of the public. Its value can float vs. other currencies. We are taught that the government collects taxes and uses that income to fund itself. That’s backwards. Currency has to first be distributed before returning as taxes. The government spends out into the economy and collects some of it back in taxes to assure its currency is accepted and to moderate its flow in private hands. The concept of spending “taxpayer dollars” is specious. In spite of misleading analogies to our household budgets or ignorant claims by Elon Musk, the federal government cannot go bankrupt; it issues the currency. Nobody else can do that. Comparing federal finances to a household budget does not compute.