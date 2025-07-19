Opinion | The national debt: You can stop worrying now

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
We all have so much to worry about these days: international, national, local and familial. As my summer good deed, I’m going to take one off your plate: the national debt. You can ignore it.
Did that help? For most of you, no, because it wasn’t near the top of your priority list anyway. Why? Because you’ve been hearing the national-debt doomsday story your entire life without effect. As proof, in 1982 the Reagan tax cuts pushed the debt past $1 trillion. There was much weeping and gnashing of teeth at this milestone and the financial millstone we were hanging on our grandchildren. We are today 37 times that level and two generations onward with no millstones and no economic hardships from this debt.
A large number of economists know the national debt crisis is bogus. Many in Congress do also. So, why haven’t you heard this before? Because the current neoclassical economic mainstream output from sources ranging from college textbooks to Nobel professionals is dependent on a self-perpetuating orthodoxy with faulty base assumptions and immense inertia that can impede your career if you drift too far off center. It’s as if the mindset of a lot of mainstream thinking still has gold-backed currency and fixed exchange rates floating around. In Congress, most are either incompetently ignorant or deliberately deceptive. The constant whine at public benefit spending is, “How are you going to pay for it?” That’s the wrong question. Likewise with the recently passed tax cuts, the need to pull money from critical health care assistance is superfluous. It’s strictly for political and personal worldview purposes and to present a charade of fiscal responsibility.
These must seem like pretty wild claims to those who don’t understand how money works. Let’s correct that.
Where does money come from? In this country, the original currency comes from the U.S. Treasury via the Federal Reserve Bank (the Fed). The Treasury issues what is called a fiat currency, i.e., a currency that has no intrinsic value or backing like gold or silver and depends upon the trust and confidence of the public. Its value can float vs. other currencies. We are taught that the government collects taxes and uses that income to fund itself. That’s backwards. Currency has to first be distributed before returning as taxes. The government spends out into the economy and collects some of it back in taxes to assure its currency is accepted and to moderate its flow in private hands. The concept of spending “taxpayer dollars” is specious. In spite of misleading analogies to our household budgets or ignorant claims by Elon Musk, the federal government cannot go bankrupt; it issues the currency. Nobody else can do that. Comparing federal finances to a household budget does not compute.
So let us redefine the national debt as the sum total of all funding the U.S. government has invested into the U.S. economy. When government spends, somebody in the private sector gets the money. A government deficit becomes a private-sector surplus. Everyone is focused on only one side of the ledger. The government may issue bonds as an alternative form of money distribution that allows the public to make safe income-producing investments, further moderate the private money pool and help regulate interest rates, but bonds aren’t necessary for deficit spending; they are just a congressional requirement. Congress and the Treasury could instruct the Federal Reserve to tap a few keystrokes and deposit any amount of purchases or loans into private banks’ reserve accounts at the Fed, and this has happened in the past. Don’t take my word for it; the information is from Ben Bernanke, then Fed chairman, in a “60 Minutes” interview in 2009.