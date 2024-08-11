U.S. Amateur golf tournament returns to Hazeltine for another entry in a storied past

The U.S. Amateur is a place of transformation, just as it was when Arnie Palmer arrived at the 1954 Am in Detroit as a 24-year-old paint and tapping-compound salesman based in Cleveland. The man who would be king left with a performance that changed his life, the game, even sports itself. He met his future wife, got married and joined the PGA Tour that same summer. Palmer wrote a book later in life about that one game-changing week.