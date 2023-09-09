A man is dead following a shooting in the Uptown area of Minneapolis on Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 2900 block of Fremont Ave. S. just before 9 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department. They found a 22-year-old man with serious gunshot wounds. Police believe he was shot outside.

Officers gave the man medical care until emergency personnel took over. He was taken to HCMC for treatment, but died at the hospital. No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning.

Officers also found a building and a vehicle near 29th Street and Fremont with bullet damage.

People with information about the crime can send anonymous tips by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by sending them online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.