The Uptown Art Fair moved to Bachman’s headquarters in south Minneapolis last year, and now the annual extravaganza will stay there and have a new name.
Uptown Art Fair rebranded as SoMi Art Fair, staying at Bachman’s in south Minneapolis
The move ends a tradition at the corner of Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street where artists had shown their wares for more than 60 years.
Rebranded as the SoMi Art Fair (short for south Minneapolis), this year’s fine arts festival will take place Aug. 2 and 3 in the parking lot of Bachman’s flagship store at 6010 Lyndale Av. S. for the second straight year.
Run by the Uptown Association, officials had hoped to return to its old location this year, but logistical challenges posed by the rebuilt and redesigned Hennepin Avenue and soaring production costs made making a format change necessary, said Jill Osiecki, the fair’s director.
The SoMi Art Fair will feature 300 juried artists, art demonstrations, live music and food.
“This exciting evolution marks a pivotal moment for the Uptown Art Fair, reflecting its resilience and commitment to adapting to the complexities of hosting large-scale urban events while addressing the changing needs of the community,” Osiecki said.
Last year, the Uptown Art Fair nearly didn’t happen. A major road construction project in the Uptown area of Minneapolis led fair officials to call off the event. The event was saved when Bachman’s stepped in and agreed to host.
Though smaller than usual when the sprawling fair covered several blocks, fair officials and Bachman’s deemed the 2024 event a “huge success with both the artists and the community,” and the two sides agreed to continue the partnership this year.
“For 140 years, Bachman’s has been part of the Twin Cities hosting many community events and we look forward to working with the Uptown association as they create a new art experience for the artists, community and our customers,” said Karen Bachman Thull, Bachman’s director of marketing and communications.
The Uptown Art Fair celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, though there has not been an event every year. It was called off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the next year after unrest that followed law enforcement’s fatal shooting of Winston Smith.
With the move, the fair may once again be on firmer footing.
“Attendees can expect the same high-quality art and community-focused atmosphere that have made the Uptown Art Fair a staple of Minnesota summers, all in a refreshed and innovative environment,” the Uptown Association said in its announcement.
SoMi will remain a fundraiser for the Uptown Association, allowing it to put on other events. That includes the SoMi indoor art crawl Feb. 1-2 at Bachman’s, the “MN Made Spirits Tasting Event” featuring over 20 local Minnesota spirits Feb. 28, and the “The Uptown Minneapolis Art Experience” taking place in March.
The move ends a tradition at the corner of Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street where artists had shown their wares for more than 60 years.