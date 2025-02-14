Retail

UPS temporarily lays off nearly 140 part-time workers in Minneapolis

The work reduction begins in April and it is not clear how long it is expected to last.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 14, 2025 at 1:23AM
A UPS truck sits in front of a Chicago office building as the driver makes his deliveries Thursday, Oct. 23, 2008. UPS Inc.'s third-quarter profit fell nearly 10 percent despite a rise in sales, the world's largest shipping carrier said Thursday as it warned that it faces more challenges ahead, job cuts may be on the horizon and the "scope and the size" of a deal it is working out to carry some packages for rival DHL could change.
A UPS truck sits in front of a Chicago office building as the driver makes his deliveries Thursday, Oct. 23, 2008. (Elliott Polk (Clickability Client Services) — Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

UPS is temporarily laying off 138 part-time workers at a Minneapolis facility beginning in April.

The package delivery company is shutting down what it calls its “Minneapolis Day Sort” operation, located at 3312 Broadway St. NE, beginning April 13.

In a letter made public Thursday, the company, which is headquartered in Atlanta, informed the Minnesota Department of Employment and Development that the staff reduction was due to “changes in our network.”

“This sort closure is expected to be temporary,” a company representative wrote.

But, the letter did not say how long the closure would last.

A UPS spokesman wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday night.

Some of the workers impacted are members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 638.

The shipping giant has seen its shares take a nosedive since it announced late last month it would lower its volume of deliveries for Amazon, its largest customer, by more than half by late 2026. The company also said it was reconfiguring its U.S. network as it tries to become a more profitable and differentiated company.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

