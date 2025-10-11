Upland hunters open the Minnesota pheasant season under welcoming skies

Last year Walz hunted in Sleepy Eye during the opener, accompanied by a crowd of about two dozen reporters and influencers, as well as a Secret Service team. Footage of the governor fussing with his firearm led to viral accusations that Walz, an experienced upland hunter, did not know how to use a shotgun. He didn’t get a bird or fire a shot, though he had a chance at a rooster that was just a bit too far away.