Upland hunters open the Minnesota pheasant season under welcoming skies

MADELIA, MINN. – Jason Gordon of Caledonia, Minn., is an active upland and waterfowl hunter who favors outings close to home on the Mississippi River in the state’s southeast corner.
But to partake in Minnesota’s pheasant opener on Saturday, he chose to drive west to a particular state Wildlife Management Area in Watonwan County, near Madelia. It was the same field we’ve chased roosters in for five opening days in a row, but he beat us to the spot.
It was a sinking feeling at 7:15 a.m. to see the field already taken. There were eight of us in our opening-day hunting party, and we were suddenly without a field.
Hunters were out in force for this opener, and all the other public lands in our proximity were taken — orange-clad men and women sitting in vehicles at every entrance we checked.
I pulled my sedan next to Jason’s SUV and we both rolled down our windows.
“Good morning. Do you mind if we hunt with you?’’ I asked.
While his dog Pepper peeked out the window and wagged his tail, Jason welcomed us without hesitation. He was solo and the field was plenty big.
Conditions were ideal, with morning temperatures around 40 degrees under a high, thin layer of clouds. It would warm up close to 70 by day’s end, making life difficult for our dogs — a black lab named Bo, a German shorthaired pointer named Jax, and a young golden retriever named Louie.