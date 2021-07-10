In one widely shared video clip, a man is seen firing a handgun into the air while hanging out the side of car doing doughnuts in the middle of Hennepin and Lagoon avenues in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood as a crowd looks on.

Images of vehicle stunts and garbage dumpsters being set ablaze in the heart of the entertainment district have also been making the rounds on social media, along with videos of tense confrontations between police and demonstrators following the June killing of Winston Smith Jr. by law officers executing a warrant for being a felon in possession of a gun.

City leaders are condemning the upheaval in Uptown, which has caused at least one longtime business to leave and others to alter operations, and are pledging stepped-up police patrols as data show an increase in violent crime in the neighborhood — a trend citywide.

Mayor Jacob Frey said in a Facebook post Thursday that the recent nights' events in Uptown were "not a form of peaceful protest or demonstration," while adding that the MPD was "boosting its investigative capacity" with help from outside law enforcement agencies.

"A neighborhood in our city has endured violent behavior at the hands of people looking to sow chaos," he wrote. "Community members, business leaders, and elected officials should not hesitate to call it out and condemn it. It's unacceptable."

Police spokesman John Elder said that when necessary, additional officers are being pulled in from other police precincts and deployed to Uptown. But he said that he couldn't further "discuss what we're doing patrol-wise or tactics-wise."

He said the department also continues to work closely with federal partners like the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to combat the ongoing lawlessness, which he blamed on "group violence and interpersonal violence," as well as "people's belief that this is an opportunity to engage in criminal behavior."

"This is not about the death of an individual or any individuals, this is simply just criminal behavior," he said.

Incidents of violent crime in the neighborhood that includes most of Uptown's bars and clubs rose to 67 incidents from 49 at this point last year; most of that increase is from a rise in robberies, according to Minneapolis police crime statistics. Overall, other categories of crime have remained mostly steady.

The number of domestic assaults and aggravated assaults, such as shootings and stabbings, in the surrounding Lowry Hill East neighborhood look similar to 2020. Property crimes — including burglary, larceny and auto theft — have also held steady.

Others say that the perception doesn't match the reality that Uptown, despite recent high-profile violent episodes, is safer than many other parts of the city. As a result, they say, even a small uptick in crime is treated as part of a larger trend.

Uptown is not a stranger to violence. On June 21 of last year, a gunfight erupted amid a crowd of bargoers, wounding 11 people. Authorities have revealed very little about the investigation and no arrests have been announced.

For the past few weeks, Marvin Applewhite has been taking young teens from his youth mentoring program around to clean up spray painting on area buildings — which, depending on whom you ask, is either graffiti or protest art following Smith's death — as a way of teaching them to take pride in their neighborhood.

He said he has been confronted more than once by people who accused him of selling out and working for the city.

"I think Uptown's being bullied. They don't have nothing to do with what's going on up there, you know what I'm saying? I think if anybody should be protesting, it should be in front of the U.S. marshals' building or something. The federal building," said Applewhite, who lives in the nearby Corcoran neighborhood and runs a cleaning business. "They're messing with the wrong people, man. These people didn't do nothing to them. They're stopping their business. Stores are leaving. … People are leaving."

Earlier this week, organizers for the Uptown Art Fair, an annual showcase of artists from near and far, announced that they were canceling the event for the second straight year. But, instead of citing COVID-19, organizers this time cited safety concerns and "additional devastation" that followed Smith's killing by deputies working with a U.S. marshals task force. An investigation into the incident is ongoing; state authorities maintain that Smith shot at law enforcement, but a woman who was with Smith said he didn't have a gun and was reaching for his phone when authorities shot him.

The ensuing weeks have brought almost daily demonstrations calling for transparency and accountability in Smith's death. Many of those protests have been peaceful, even as streets were blocked.

Already on edge after Smith's killing, the area was further shaken by the death of a protester, 31-year-old Deona Knaj­dek, who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle driven by an unlicensed driver racing down Lake Street.

Knajdek and Smith are memorialized in a tranquil area of Uptown called the Wince Marie Peace Garden, a neighborhood garden that activists say provides a place of healing.

Staff writer Susan Du contributed to this report.

