Ringo Starr does have COVID-19 after all and that forced him to call off his concert Sunday at Mystic Lake Casino and five other shows.

Late Saturday, Mystic Lake announced the postponement because the Beatles drummer was sick but it specifically stated that he didn't have COVID.

The 82-year-old legend has since tested positive, his publicist explained Monday.

"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home," the statement said. "As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

Mystic Lake is offering refunds. Starr's press release indicates that the six concerts are canceled, not postponed. His tour runs through Oct. 20 in United States, Canada and Mexico.

In June, Starr postponed dates on his current tour because two members of His All-Starr Band had COVID.

Starr is touring with the 15th incarnation of His All-Starr Band. Current members include Edgar Winter, Toto's Steve Lukather, Men at Work's Colin Hay and Average White Band's Hamish Stuart.

Since 1989, Starr has been touring in this format with various famous musicians including Joe Walsh, Billy Preston, Todd Rundgren, Dr. John, Sheila E. and Nils Lofgren. The repertoire typically features Beatles tunes, Starr solo favorites and hits performed by the other All-Starrs.

Starr has appeared with His All-Starr Band nine times in the Twin Cities, most recently in 2019 at Mystic Lake.