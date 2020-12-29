Winter is taking no break in the Twin Cities during this winter break between Christmas and New Year's Day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting anywhere from 4 to 5 inches of snow for the metro area Tuesday, with the first flakes coming midday.

But unlike the blizzard last week that brought roaring winds, this more depth-challenged snowfall is expected to be a calmer affair.

The NWS is divvying up the snowfall thusly, with 1 to 3 inches accumulating in the afternoon and the balance after dark. Then that should do it for the rest of 2020 in the snow department.

"Snowfall rates around 1 inch per hour appear possible at times [Tuesday] afternoon and early evening," reads a forecast from the NWS in the Twin Cities, "but any rates higher than that should stay to the south."

Many communities outside the metro area are looking at much the same in terms of snow, whether it's Duluth, Brainerd, Willmar, Rochester or Pipestone.

Far southern Minnesota, the Weather Service forecast continues, should be on the lookout not only for snow but for freezing drizzle as well.

Back in the Twin Cities, high and low temperatures Tuesday and for the rest of the week are anticipated to be in rinse and repeat mode. Look for highs in the low 20s through Saturday, with lows in the upper single digits.