Heavy rain washed out a highway and flooding forced some residents out of their homes in St. Croix County as overnight storms dumped as much as 5 inches across western Wisconsin.

Rain continued to fall Monday morning in the waterlogged cities of Baldwin, Hammond and Woodville, where some roads were impassable and many had basements filling up with water. Hwy. 63 north of Baldwin was washed out and is closed. the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said.

Storms that rumbled through the southern metro area also flooded roads. In Lakeville, police said southbound Cedar Avenue south of Dodd Road was flooded. Water swamped the intersection of 167th Street and Gladiola Avenue and Gerdine Path. A fallen tree was blocking 184th Street at Kenyon Avenue.

“These roads are impassable for the time being,” police said in a tweet.

The situation was far more serious in Baldwin, Wis., where water rescues and evacuations were beginning Monday morning. At least eight families were evacuated from housing near a creek in Baldwin and were taken to a nearby community center, said Jeff Klatt, field service captain with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

At least five motorists standing on the roofs of their cars were rescued from rushing water on Hwy. 63 in the Baldwin area, Klatt said.

Flooding at 167th Street and Gerdine Path near North Creek in Lakeville early Monday morning, June 29, 2020.

But as of 7 a.m., there had been no injuries reported in St. Croix County, Klatt said.

“Flash flooding is occurring, several roads are washed out or are coved with flowing water,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook posting. “No travel is recommended in this area.”

A flood warning was in effect until 8 a.m. for southeastern St. Croix County along with Dunn and Pierce counties in west-central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

Early rain totals included 4.9 inches in Menomonie, Wis., and 5.4 inches in Glenwood City. Other reports were still coming into the National Weather Service’s Chanhassen office, said meteorologist Jim Taggert. Many areas along a line from Red Wing, Minn., to Stillwater and east into Wisconsin to Rice Lake and New Richmond saw 2 to 5 inches of rain, he said.

“We kind of needed rain, but not as much as they got,” Taggert said.

A flood watch was in effect until 10 a.m. for most of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Rounds of rain could produce localized totals in excess of 8 inches of rain, the Weather Service said.

After the rain clears out, temperatures are expected to shoot into the 90s across much of west-central Minnesota and the Twin Cities. A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, the weather service said.

Heat indexes, summer’s version of windchill, will likely exceed 100 degrees across west-central Minnesota and 95 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area, the Weather Service said.