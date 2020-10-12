The Vikings were 2-for-2 on fourth down before the final two-minute warning. After that, things took a turn on both sides of the ball.

VIKINGS

Fourth-and-2, Seattle 36-yard line, 10:57 left in first quarter: Kirk Cousins completed a 5-yard pass to Justin Jefferson.

Fourth-and-1, 50-yard line, 13:06 left in second quarter: Dalvin Cook ran for 3 yards.

Fourth-and-1, Seattle 6-yard line, 2:00 left in fourth quarter: Alexander Mattison stopped for no gain.

SEAHAWKS

Fourth-and-10, Seattle 23-yard line, 1:21 left in fourth quarter: Russell Wilson completed a 39-yard pass to D.K. Metcalf.

Fourth-and-goal, Vikings 6-yard line, 20 seconds left in fourth quarter: Wilson completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Metcalf.