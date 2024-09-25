Colleges

Analysis: UNLV QB to sit out following NIL dispute

College Football Insider: Rebels QB Matthew Sluka is redshirting the remainder of the season following an NIL dispute, despite UNLV being undefeated with a potential shot at the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2024 at 11:39PM
UNLV starting quarterback Matthew Sluka quit the team Tuesday, citing verbal promises of name, image and likeness (NIL) money he believes were not kept, despite the Rebels' 3-0 start. (Daniel Jacobi II/The Associated Press)

Nevada-Las Vegas, long an afterthought in college football, has been on the upswing lately. After 18 losing seasons in 19 years from 2005 through 2022, the Rebels went 9-5 last year and played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, their first bowl appearance since 2013.

This year, the Rebels are 3-0 with victories over Big 12 members Houston and Kansas. They’re ranked No. 23 in the AFCA Coaches Poll — their first poll appearance in program history — and have received votes in the AP Top 25. And there’s even talk that the Rebels could end up in the 12-team College Football Playoff if they win the Mountain West and are ranked among the top five conference champions.

The back story makes the news that broke late Tuesday all the more stunning.

Matthew Sluka, UNLV’s starting quarterback, quit the team, citing verbal promises of name, image and likeness (NIL) money he believes were not kept.

“I have decided to utilize my redshirt year and will not be playing in any additional games this season,” Sluka posted on the X platform. “I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled. Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future.”

Sluka’s agent, Marcus Cromartie, told On3.com that Sluka, as a graduate transfer from Holy Cross, was promised by an unnamed assistant coach that he’d receive between $100,000 and $150,000 in NIL funds. Sluka’s father, Bob Sluka, told ESPN his son has received only a $3,000 relocation fee.

Blueprint Sports, which manages Friends of UNLV, the school’s NIL collective, issued a statement Wednesday saying that there were no formal NIL offers made to Sluka during his recruitment. In addition, Friends of UNLV said it did not finalize or agree to any NIL offers when Sluka was with the team.

The UNLV athletic department also released a statement that said Sluka’s personal representative made financial demands to the department and the collective in order to keep playing. The department said it considered that a pay-for-play situation, which would violate NCAA rules. “UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats,” the statement said.

Looks like somebody’s not telling the truth, and you can choose who you want to believe.

If Sluka was promised the money and didn’t get paid, his reaction is understandable. He’s asked for payments that haven’t come, so his answer is to withhold his services. Still, he didn’t have a signed contract, and we know that verbal agreements aren’t worth the paper they’re not written on.

Derek Burns (left, with Dinkytown Athletes co-founder Rob Gag) says any name, image and likeness (NIL) contracts the collective writes are based on money the group has and don't rely on verbal agreements. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Derek Burns, co-founder and president of Dinkytown Athletes, the University of Minnesota’s official NIL collective, didn’t know all the details of the UNLV situation and didn’t want to comment on it. In general, though, he explained how his collective aims to avoid such conflicts.

Related Coverage

Gophers

Recruiting: Here are the top 10 uncommitted Minnesota football players being pursued by colleges, including the Gophers

Colleges

MSU Mankato football dominance and four other things to know about Minnesota college football

Sports

RandBall: After loss to Iowa, when will the Gophers win again?

“Dinkytown Athletes writes contracts for athletes based on what we have,” he said. “When the player signs that contract, we pay out based on exactly what’s in the contract. We’re purposeful about that so there is no ambiguity.”

Burns wasn’t surprised that not all promises are met in college athletics.

“We have heard anecdotes about other collectives that offer contracts verbally or otherwise on money they do not have,” Burns said. “… We’ve definitely stayed away from that because, No. 1, it’s not the right thing to do as a business. And, No. 2, it’s not fair to the athletes.”

Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer knows Sluka from his days at New Hampshire and he hopes for the best for him.

“It’s interesting in how college football is shaping right now,” Brosmer said. “That’s the first move like that, and I’m interested to see how it shakes out.”

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See More

More from Colleges

See More
Colleges

Teammates turned foes when Syverson, Drews meet in St. John's-Bethel MIAC opener

card image

After waiting for his turn at St. John’s, Cooper Drews transferred to Bethel when Johnnie’s QB Aaron Syverson announced his return for a sixth season — and now they’ll square off Saturday in their MIAC openers.

Colleges

Longtime Augsburg athletic director Swenson to retire

card image
Gophers

How Gophers basketball adjusted after last spring's transfer portal exodus

card image