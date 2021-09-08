Authorities have charged an unlicensed motorist with driving erratically along a busy downtown Minneapolis street and hitting two pedestrians, killing one of them.

Thomas L. Hunter, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested last week after being charged in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the evening crash on Marquette Avenue on May 24 that killed 62-year-old Steven Rice, of Burnsville, and seriously injured another pedestrian.

Hunter was charged on Aug. 13, and the criminal complaint remained out of public view until Hunter's arrest. Judge Luis Bartholomew agreed to seal the charges after the County Attorney's Office argued that news media attention on the crash would make Hunter's arrest more difficult. Police had Hunter under arrest moments after the crash and jailed, but he was released without charges as the investigation continued.

He's now jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail ahead of an Oct. 12 hearing. A message was left with his attorney Wednesday seeking a response to the allegations.

Hunter had a revoked driver's license status at the time of the crash, according to the state Department of Public Safety. His driving record in Minnesota includes a conviction for drunken driving, three for speeding and at least four for driving without a valid license.

Other convictions include two for assault, one for a weapons violation and one for disorderly conduct. Pending in Stearns County is a misdemeanor assault case filed on May 18, six days before the fatal crash.

According to the complaint, based on witness accounts and surveillance video:

Hunter was driving a car north on Marquette and entered the valet bay of the Hilton Hotel before exiting onto southbound Marquette and coming to a halt "despite a constant flow of traffic," the charging document read.

He then cut in front of a northbound vehicle and entered the valet bay a second time, exited onto northbound Marquette, passed traffic stopped at the red light at 10th Street and went through a red light on the wrong side of the road.

A vehicle heading east struck him in the intersection, sending Hunter's car onto the sidewalk, where Rice and a second male on foot were hit and "propelled into the air and through a large glass window," the charges continued. No other casualties were reported.

Rice worked as a healthcare administrator and health care consultant for Gallagher Benefit Services, based in suburban Chicago and whose Minneapolis offices are near the crash site at 9th and Marquette. Rice also served in the Army for 20 years, according to his online obituary. Survivors include his wife, his father, two daughters and two grandchildren.

"We at Gallagher were heartbroken to learn of the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Steve Rice," read a note from company CEO William Ziebell, posted on social media soon after the crash. "Steve was an inspirational leader who worked at Gallagher and within the healthcare industry for more than three decades. He was one of the best in the business, an incredible professional, a luminary in the healthcare field, a joy to work with and loved by all whose lives he touched."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482