University Opera Theatre stages ‘Dream of the Red Chamber’

Early this century, Pearl Bergad, a retired University of Minnesota research biologist, was having lunch with Linda Hoeschler, then executive director of the American Composers Forum. Hoeschler said that she had minored in Chinese at college, and the two soon realized they shared a fondness for one of Chinese literature’s epic 18th-century novels, Cao Xueqin’s “Dream of the Red Chamber,” an expansive story on the rise and fall of a family.