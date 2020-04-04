With the help of its undergraduate leaders, the University of St. Thomas is providing funding to students undergoing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An emergency fund, created by university officials out of an existing reserve fund, is available to help students with financial needs like rent payments, groceries and utility bills.

And the fund just got a big boost from St. Thomas’ undergraduate student government, which donated $75,000 in funds collected from student events and programs that were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We saw the need and saw the opportunity for student government to provide more funds to help more students,” said Logan Monahan, a St. Thomas senior who is president of the student government.

Karen Lange, St. Thomas’ vice president for student affairs, said that as of Friday the fund had about $160,000, but the amount of available funding was changing daily. The maximum amount a student can receive is $750, she said.

Students may apply for the funding online and must include documentation verifying their financial situation. More than 200 students had applied for the funding as of Friday, Lange said.

“The first very significant amount of money came from our student government. And now we’re seeing other donors also step up and share their treasure with us. And that helps us to be able to help students,” she said.

St. Thomas already had an emergency fund available to students for various financial situations.

But since classes were moved online and many businesses and workplaces have closed due to the outbreak, the university shifted the fund toward the support of students through the pandemic, Lange said.

“So many of our students have lost their jobs because a lot of our students work in retail and restaurants. And, of course, with the change in Minnesota, they lost their jobs pretty quickly. So this is really important to help them get through the next few months,” she said.

Monahan said a lot of students are “scared of the unknown.”

He said providing this funding relates to the undergraduate student government’s mission to support and represent students, particularly during times of difficulty and uncertainty.

“I think it’s really important for us as an organization, as well as the University of St. Thomas, to really step up and offer this support to our students and show them that we do still care and we will be with them throughout this entire pandemic,” Monahan said.

Katrina Pross (katrina.pross@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.