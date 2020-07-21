Minnesota teachers are concerned about continuing distance learning this fall but also worry about the safety of returning to in-person classes, according to a statewide survey released Tuesday by the University of Minnesota.

More than 13,000 primary and secondary educators responded to the survey in May and June, after the state’s schools had moved to distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Teachers said they were most concerned about building relationships with students and wanted to do that in person — while also wanting to keep themselves and their students safe from COVID-19.

Among the top challenges that respondents listed were assessing and engaging students in a distance learning environment, and meeting the needs of special education students. The survey also showed that educators are worried about students’ access to technology.

They said relationships were “the thing that they felt the most success about but also the thing they worried most about,” said Katie Pekel, the lead researcher on the survey and principal-in-residence at the U’s College of Education and Human Development.

“That’s an illustration of the tension we see in the whole report — educators are not all in a camp of ‘This is glorious,’ and they are not all in a camp of ‘This is horrific.’ They agreed that it was hard and they want to be better.”

Ultimately, Pekel said the report doesn’t offer any concrete answers about whether distance learning should be continued in the fall. Rather, she said, the findings can be used at both statewide and district levels to better understand teachers’ concerns and needs for the next school year.

“What we found is that educators in our state are worried, yet optimistic about what fall will look like for them and their students,” Pekel said. “However, there is an inherent tension within our educators. They know the benefits of in-person learning and challenges that need to be addressed with distance learning, but they want everyone — including their students and their families — to be safe from the virus.”