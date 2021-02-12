Students whose families earn $50,000 per year or less will soon be able to attend the University of Minnesota's five campuses without paying a penny for tuition.

The U's Board of Regents on Friday unanimously approved the creation of a tuition-free program for low-income students from Minnesota. Regents also approved dozens of other long-term priorities, which include reducing student debt and administrative costs and increasing the share of classes the university offers in online and hybrid formats over the next five years.

"This is robust. It will guide us," U President Joan Gabel said of the school's 2025 strategic plan.

The tuition-free program will only cover these students' tuition, not additional fees or room and board expenses. Undergraduate students from Minnesota and neighboring states pay about $15,000 per year in tuition and fees at the U's Twin Cities campus.

Students whose families make $50,000 per year or less already have most of their tuition covered by a mix of need-based scholarships and state and federal grants. The new program, which U leaders hope to have in place by this fall, will cover any remaining tuition costs for these students.

Other five-year priorities include reducing average undergraduate student debt to less than $25,000 — U graduates currently average about $27,000 in debt; increasing institutional scholarship aid by 10%; increasing the number of campus job opportunities for students; boosting recruitment and retention of students of color; cutting in half graduation rate disparities between students of color and their white classmates; developing a systemwide student mental health initiative; and improving the university's relationship with tribal nations.

Regents praised Gabel for putting together a detailed five-year road map for the university while also tackling pandemic challenges.

"I think this is really an outstanding and highly detailed framework for us," said Regent Ken Powell, chairman of the board.

Gabel also expanded on the university's goal to offer more online and hybrid classes post-pandemic. Distance learning offers more flexibility to students, she said. It can also help engage students who are more vulnerable or unable to travel frequently.

"It gives us the ability to literally meet students where they are," Gabel said. "The pandemic opened this up in a whole other way, and so now we see how that both opens the funnel for where we might put distributed learning but also inspires entirely new ways of doing distributed learning,"

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.

Ryan Faircloth • 612-673-4234

Twitter: @ryanfaircloth