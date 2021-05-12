University of Minnesota police are warning students, staff and neighbors to be on alert after a rash of sometimes violent robberies and thefts in the Dinkytown and Stadium Village areas of Minneapolis.

An alert sent out earlier in the week to the campus community said that since last Thursday, there have been 10 troubling crimes: four aggravated robberies, two robberies and four thefts from individuals. All of the incidents involved the taking of cellphones from students, according to police.

Police are asking students and others who move around on or near campus to take precautions such as avoiding cellphone use while walking.

"A distraction like this makes you an easier target," the police crime alert read. "Stay alert to your surroundings."

Police also said that instead of walking alone, catching a ride on a campus shuttle bus is encouraged. There are several routes running late at night. For more information, visit https://publicsafety.umn.edu/alerts.

One of the more harrowing incidents that police spelled out occurred Sunday in the middle of the afternoon at SE University and 14th avenues, where a young man took someone's cellphone and fled in a stolen vehicle. As the suspect drove off, he hit his victim with the car and inflicted minor injuries.

Late Saturday, a suspect used a handgun during a robbery near SE 25th Avenue and Delaware Street, where two suspects assaulted their victim before driving off in an SUV.

Campus police offered no information about whether arrests have been made in connection with any of these crimes. They provided suspect descriptions that emphasized what the perpetrators were wearing but offered few specifics about their physical description.

In the meantime, campus police said they are assisting the Minneapolis Police Department, which is leading investigations into these incidents. Minneapolis police said they will be releasing further specifics about these crimes later Wednesday.

