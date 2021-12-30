University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel sent a letter to students and employees this week encouraging them to get the COVID-19 booster shot.

"Now more than ever, with the rapid spread of the omicron variant threatening to overwhelm our healthcare system, we must do our part to protect ourselves, our community, and our state by anchoring into the steps we know are successful in fighting the pandemic," Gabel wrote.

The letter continues by asking students and employees to get the COVID-19 booster as soon as they are eligible.

"We will ask members of our community to submit proof of your booster shot soon," the letter reads.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said there is currently no timeline for submitting that proof and the U is not requiring the booster shots.

The U does require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 90% of students and employees have submitted proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Gabel's letter.

Some Minnesota private colleges, including Carleton, St. Olaf and Macalester, are requiring their students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. Carleton will require all students and employees who are eligible for a booster to get one by Jan. 21, while St. Olaf and Macalester both have set a deadline of Feb. 1.