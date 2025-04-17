University of Minnesota dance team heads to world championships with ‘heart over hype’

With every synchronized step, the University of Minnesota dance team wows its adoring crowds with the sport of dance.
A winner of 23 national championships, it’s heading next week to the International Cheer Union World Championships in Orlando, seeking another gold. It’s the team’s third time representing the United States at the world competition, and these athletes/dancers are ready.
The energy in Williams Arena was palpable earlier this month as the Gophers dance team practiced its pom routine. The athletes spun pirouettes with precision and moved with synchronicity in intricate floor patterns.
For freshman Brooklyn Leste, from Champlin, synchronizing the turns is one of the biggest challenges for the team.
“We spend a lot of time on that — trying to get your spot and your turn perfectly aligned with everybody next to you,” she said. “It’s not necessarily doing the technique alone, but doing it with the team is the most challenging part, so you can be all in unison.”
After taking first place in pom (its third-straight pom title in a row) and second place in the jazz divisions at the Universal Dance Association Dance Nationals in January, the U’s team heads back to Florida for the international competition slated for April 23-25. The U.S. has won the jazz and pom sections at the world championships for the past three years.
The Minnesota team will be competing in the same arena in Orlando where it had its victory — the Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort. Freshman Emma Le said she’s excited to return, already knowing what the stage is like.
“When I walked in the first time, I had no clue what to expect, and I was just starstruck the whole time,” she said. “But now going into Worlds, I know exactly what the stage looks like, exactly how the crowd is going to be.”