Campus buildings at the University of Minnesota may now be renamed after 75 years, or earlier if their namesakes were found to have committed wrongful behavior.

The U's Board of Regents approved a policy change Friday putting an expiration date on the names of most campus buildings and establishing criteria for renaming structures honoring controversial figures. University leaders said the new policy will allow more people to be honored with building names over time.

President Joan Gabel's new building naming policy had been in the works since a bruising debate on the topic roiled the Twin Cities campus in 2019. Students, faculty and former President Eric Kaler pushed then to rename four buildings whose namesakes were accused of supporting residence hall segregation. Regents rejected stripping their names from the buildings, citing their historical contributions and concerns about the quality of evidence, among other things.

"The presence of this policy would have helped immeasurably through that process," Regent David McMillan said. "It's a far improvement on where we found ourselves then."

The new 75-year term for building names does not apply to structures named after donors. Their names will remain through the building's lifespan unless revelations about their pasts prompts a review.

A building named after a prominent figure, not a donor, could keep its name beyond 75 years if the All-University Honors Committee tasked with renaming chose to retain it. The president may consider naming retention requests three years before the 75th year.

More than 30 buildings on the U's five campuses that were built before 1946 will be immediately eligible for renaming.

The U can revoke building names if their namesakes' behavior was deemed to be "inconsistent" with the school's mission, jeopardizes its integrity or poses reputational risk or harm. University leaders will consider the individual or entity's behavior, the quality of evidence and the possible harm of keeping their name in place.

A building named after a donor can also be renamed if their financial commitment is not fulfilled.

Regent James Farnsworth, who was a student when the contentious 2019 renaming debate occurred, praised the policy change as long overdue.

"I think this is very good work," Farnsworth said.