A mainstay of University of Minnesota football tailgating was stolen from a parking lot just off the edge of campus and has yet to be located five days later, according to its owner.

The 1995 "Fan Van" was driven off around 6 p.m. Saturday from outside the offices of True North Equity Partners, located in the 800 block of SE. 11th Avenue, said Brian Slipka, the investment firm's CEO and a University of Minnesota alumnus.

In his 13 years of owning the maroon and gold Ford Econoline 250, Slipka said, the van "has brought fun and enjoyment to so many people over the years at so many tailgate parties that it is worth far more in sentimental value than it could ever be worth as a vehicle."

Surveillance video from outside True North's building showed two men running up the van, hopping in and driving off.

Slipka filed a report with Minneapolis police and said he's hoping that anyone with information about the van's whereabouts will contact police.

