Union health plan sues Optum Rx for covering costly weight loss drugs including Wegovy

Health plan trustees at a Minneapolis-based construction workers union are suing a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group for paying more than $4 million for costly weight-loss drugs, depleting union funds even though the medicines were allegedly not covered by the health plan.
Trustees of the Operating Engineers Local 49 Health and Welfare Fund brought the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota this week against Optum Rx, a UnitedHealth Group division in Eden Prairie that’s one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
Optum Rx issued a statement Thursday saying it denied the allegations in the lawsuit and would defend against the claims in court.
PBMs are hired by insurance companies and self-insured health plans to manage pharmacy benefits. The companies negotiate prices with drug makers and then decide which drugs are eligible for coverage and how much patients pay for them.
The PBM industry has been under scrutiny for several years because of complex and opaque financial practices that critics believe are inflating drug prices and driving independent pharmacies out of business while making the companies rich.
The new lawsuit, however, alleges a more straightforward sort of wrongdoing.
The union health plan’s trustees contend that Optum Rx allowed prohibited transactions by approving thousands of claims over several years for popular but expensive blockbuster drugs Wegovy and Zepbound. They say the union’s health plan allowed coverage of a medicine called Xenical to treat obesity, but not the newer medicines.
The lawsuit says that since 2018, Optum Rx charged the union health plan $4,381,075 for 3,732 claims for weight loss drugs that were not supposed to be covered.