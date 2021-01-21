One week into the abbreviated winter sports season, the wearing of masks by Minnesota high school athletes has generated frustration from schools and officials about uneven compliance during games.

The issue was addressed by the Minnesota State High School League during a virtual meeting Thursday with school representatives, with the league reiterating that the mask mandate is accompanied by expectations of 100-percent compliance.

During the meeting, league associate director Bob Madison said most schools and teams playing basketball and hockey were in compliance with the directive handed down for youth sports by the Minnesota Department of Health in late December.

Madison said, however, that the reason for reconfirming the commitment was in response to "frustrations raised by member schools, and officials, to make sure the rule is understood and schools follow them to the letter of the law."

Since games resumed Jan. 14, some athletes have been seen in action at times with face masks slipping below their nose or mouth, sometimes resting on their chin. While spectator attendance in gyms is limited by COVID-19 guidelines, many games are livestreamed to bigger online audiences.

At issue was who was responsible for enforcing the use of masks, and how the measure was being enforced. The league's stance is that athletic directors and coaches share the obligation to ensure masks are worn, while officials have the final say on how masks are worn during games.

"They all have a role," Madison said. "ADs set the tone for wearing them and coaches enforce that they are being worn properly. It's up to the coaches to make sure your athlete is properly equipped. That's straight from the [National Federation of State High School Associations] rule book and goes for everything, like mouth guards and untucked jerseys, as well as masks."

One of Minnesota's leading officials organizations said Thursday that officials have adopted a three-step process for addressing improperly worn masks, preferring to be instructive rather than punitive.

"We're going to attack them with kindness and understanding because this is new for everyone," said Craig Laird, head clinician for Gopher State Officials. "We're only a few days into this."

The first time an official notices a player wearing a mask improperly, the official will wait until a dead-ball situation and then mention it to all the players, encouraging them to remember to "mask up," Laird said.

"We're not out to single anyone out or embarrass them," he said.

The second time, the official will mention the violation directly to the player and the coach. A third time, the official will wait for a dead-ball and request a substitution.

Laird said he doesn't see that last scenario occurring often.

"So far, players have been trying to play within the rules. Some are having a little more difficulty than others," he said. "But we haven't any backlash or [defiant] verbiage directed toward us. It's been very positive. Players are doing the best they can."

Laird expects rule violations to dwindle as the season progresses and players grow more accustomed to masks. "After the second week, you should see a tightening of the rules. Now you've had two weeks to understand what we're looking for."

Mask-wearing was not required during fall sports but became a mandate when youth and high school winter sports resumed practices on Jan. 4.

Advocates for revoking the mask mandate contend that state officials "rigged the data to make youth sports seem unsafe,'' the group Let Them Play MN said this week in a Facebook post.

Minneapolis lawyer Sam Diehl, representing the group, filed a brief Tuesday in U.S. District Court in support of a lawsuit alleging that youth athletes were unfairly singled out for political reasons. The brief argues that Walz and the health department manipulated data to bolster virus concerns in youth sports. It also accused Walz of "willful blindness, at best'' toward virus outbreaks in retail and workplace settings.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, in a statement Thursday, said Walz "has relied on science and epidemiology in dialing restrictions up and down dynamically as needed to protect the public health.'' He added that his office "has successfully defended the legality and constitutionality'' of the governor's executive orders related to the pandemic "in every court challenge that's been brought against them so far, including in an earlier version of this lawsuit. I will continue to do so."

High school sports editor Paul Klauda contributed to this report.