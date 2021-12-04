NEW YORK — The Timberwolves were already without Patrick Beverley, the heartbeat of their defense and Jaden McDaniels, one of the players on the team who might help contain Brooklyn's duo of James Harden and Kevin Durant.

Throughout the day, coach Chris Finch said Karl-Anthony Towns was a game-time decision because of a tailbone injury he suffered after a fall Wednesday. Towns ended up not playing, and the Wolves' chances of keeping the game close, let alone winning, seemed dim.

The undermanned Wolves made it a game after all, but Durant and Harden each got to the free-throw line with ease throughout the night and that helped Brooklyn secure a 110-105 victory.

The game featured 56 fouls with Durant going to the line 13 times and Harden 15.

The Wolves kept a small lead through the fourth quarter until Brooklyn went on a 12-4 run that gave it a 105-101 lead with just under three minutes to play. The Wolves had a chance to tie down 108-105 but Malik Beasley missed a corner three. Durant, who had 30, iced the game with a mid-range jumper with 11.1 seconds left.

D'Angelo Russell had 21 for the Wolves with Naz Reid scoring 19 in place of Towns. Anthony Edwards had 19 points and eight turnovers. Patty Mills added 23 for Brooklyn.

The night got off to a weird start as the Wolves had a proficient first quarter shooting (57%) but committed 10 turnovers.

Edwards got off to an especially sluggish start with no points and four turnovers in the first quarter. Despite this the Wolves actually led 34-27 entering the second. Reid got off to a strong start by hitting his first four shots for 10 first-quarter points.

Jarred Vanderbilt looked like he had shaken off the effects of the flu-like illness that caused him to miss Monday's game and limited him Wednesday with eight rebounds early.

The Wolves led by as many as 11 late in the quarter as Brooklyn also committed seven turnovers.

The second quarter saw the Wolves' offense slow down after its strong start. The turnovers went down, but so did the scoring. Brooklyn held them scoreless for a stretch of 4 minutes, 16 seconds. The Nets outscored them 15-0 over that stretch to re-take the lead.

Edwards finally got going later in the second with another one of his jaw dropping dunks that caught attention of the arena and social media.

He followed that with a three and scored seven of his 11 first-half points in less than a minute. The Wolves couldn't keep Durant from getting to the free-throw line with seven of his 13 in the first half coming from the stripe. That helped propel Brooklyn to a 59-55 lead at halftime. Vanderbilt was a plus-12 in the first half when he was on the floor, but get got in foul trouble trying to contain Durant and the Nets were able to take advantage of his absence.

The whistles didn't let up in the third quarter as both teams reached the penalty with nearly four minutes remaining in the quarter. The Wolves, despite their frustration with how officials called the game, kept within shouting distance of the Nets. Russell became more of a distributor after his early shooting troubles and had four assists in the third.

The Wolves re-took the lead by scoring 10 of the first 15 points in the fourth before Durant and Mills hit key buckets to bring Brooklyn back.