Twin Cities residents, many of them under curfew, waited on edge Friday night, boarding up buildings and closing down shops as fears of weekend chaos and unrest in the streets of the Twin Cities metro area grew, following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being forcibly restrained by Minneapolis police.

As an 8 p.m. curfew fell over Minneapolis, St. Paul and several suburbs, announcements were made to demonstrators that they were to go home. At Minneapolis' Third Precinct police headquarters, which was torched early Friday, State Patrol troopers fired tear gas at protesters just before the curfew took effect.

Earlier Friday evening, buildings sat charred from arson the night before, hundreds of peaceful marchers stopped traffic on the iconic Hennepin Avenue bridge near downtown Minneapolis, then marched onto Interstate 35W and back downtown. Others were poised to keep going into the night.

Some leaders had hoped for a reprieve from unruly demonstrations after authorities announced around midday that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had been arrested and was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Video taken Monday night showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 8½ minutes, while Floyd fell unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

Near the burned Third Precinct police building, many in a crowd of hundreds took a knee with their fists in the air. Some in the crowd said they wouldn't abide by the curfew unless all four officers at the scene of Floyd's arrest were arrested and charged.

"They can't arrest us all," they said. But when the tear gas was launched, many fled the area.

Protesters headed down the Interstate 35W bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis on Friday, the fourth day of protests over the death of George Floyd.

Cousins Thomas Mante and DeWayne Counce, who are black, stood on the corner of Lake Street and S. 22nd Avenue on Friday evening as several demonstrators stood in front of a line of National Guardsmen and vehicles parked across Lake Street. "It's a humanity thing," Counce said. "People are fed up," Mante said.

The two said they're glad Chauvin was arrested and charged but said the third-degree murder count was too low. "They're basically saying it wasn't intentional," Counce said. They want to see the other three former officers charged with murder, too.

As he urged peaceful protest earlier in the day, Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged Minnesota's deep-rooted inequity and called for new measures to ensure change this time, after little changed so many times before.

"I'm asking you to help us, help us use a humane way to get the streets to a place where we can restore justice, so that those that are expressing rage and anger and demanding justice are heard," he said. "Not those who throw firebombs into businesses."

Peace in daylight

Most of the cool daylight hours were peaceful Friday.

At an afternoon rally in and around government buildings in downtown Minneapolis, actor Jamie Foxx and former NBA player Stephen Jackson — a friend of Floyd's — spoke to crowds.

For those old enough to remember the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police, Floyd's death opened old wounds. Ingrid Lagos, 49, who joined the gathering downtown, had just graduated from college in Los Angeles when King was beaten and she watched as her city burned.

"Here we are again," said Lagos, a Salvadoran-American who moved to Minneapolis recently. "Another city. I don't know that it's going to be any different until structural change happens."

The Twin Cities seemed so alluring at first, with its biking culture, lakes and outdoor activities. But Lagos said that after a struggle to find affordable housing, she realized how deep the area's racial inequities run.

Protesters are "very angry about the conditions that seem to be invisible," she said. "The disparity of wealth, education and resources is what's fueling these riots."

Bracing for more

State Patrol officers and National Guard members guarded various buildings around the metro area Friday after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he lacked enough personnel to maintain order and protect property from further destruction.

State troopers arrested and briefly detained a CNN reporter and crew on live television near dawn Friday — an action that Walz later apologized for.

Citizens and business owners spent much of the day sweeping up broken glass and other debris from break-ins and fires set the night before. As of Friday, more than 175 buildings reported property damage chaos from the previous nights, according to a Star Tribune tally of the destruction. Damage popped up as far away as Apple Valley, where the Dakota County Western Service Center sustained broken windows, fire and water damage, the sheriff's office said.

After Minneapolis and St. Paul imposed curfews starting Friday night, other cities, including Edina, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Richfield and Roseville followed suit, as well as Dakota and Anoka counties.

